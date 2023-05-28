10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $131,483.28 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $131,483.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at $15,650,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

10x Genomics Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 476.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

