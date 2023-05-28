Frances Arnold Sells 950 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
