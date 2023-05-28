Frances Arnold Sells 950 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $10,083,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 55,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

