MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) COO Acquires $111,100.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,476 shares in the company, valued at $877,156.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Stuart Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 169.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

