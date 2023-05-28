CI Investments Inc. Has $42,000 Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 6,037.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $77.06 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

