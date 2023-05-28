CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,313,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

