CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $11.00 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Relay Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

