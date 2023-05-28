Geoffrey E. Molson Sells 1,840 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TAP opened at $60.64 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.