J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.4 %

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

