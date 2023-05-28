IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Sells $129,446.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $114.61 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 85,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

