NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Shares Up 7.4%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXDCF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NEXTDC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NEXTDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions.

