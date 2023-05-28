Commerce Bank Takes $324,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS EFAV opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.