Commerce Bank Invests $286,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
