Commerce Bank Invests $286,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

