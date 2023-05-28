Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after buying an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.