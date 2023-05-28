United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 447,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 221,005 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

