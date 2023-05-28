Commerce Bank Sells 10,994 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.16 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.