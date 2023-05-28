Commerce Bank Grows Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Qiagen by 3,367.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 628,682 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Qiagen by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after acquiring an additional 434,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Qiagen by 48.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after acquiring an additional 394,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Qiagen by 75.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 335,803 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,696,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

