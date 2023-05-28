Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,161 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 4.5 %

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

TWO stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.51%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -72.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $84,277.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

