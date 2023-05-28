Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

