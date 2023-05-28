Commerce Bank Trims Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

NYSE INVH opened at $33.39 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

