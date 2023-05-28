Commerce Bank Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

