Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Endava were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endava Stock Up 2.5 %
DAVA stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.
Endava Company Profile
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
