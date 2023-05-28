Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Endava were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Up 2.5 %

DAVA stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endava Company Profile

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.