NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading 2.7% Higher

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

