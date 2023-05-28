PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Trading Down 3.7%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $107.70 and last traded at $107.70. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.88.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47.
PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding.
