Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Expands By 21.6%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alset by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alset by 261.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alset by 34.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 505,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alset by 155.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alset Price Performance

AEI opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Alset has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

