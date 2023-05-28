Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Saga Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

SGA opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saga Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

