Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Increases By 21.9%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

HDSN opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.