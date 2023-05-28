Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading Down 0.3%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Graybug Vision Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graybug Vision

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

