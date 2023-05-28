Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Stock Price Up 20%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

