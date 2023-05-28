D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Trading Down 4.7%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 176.25 and last traded at 176.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at 185.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of D’Ieteren Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 189.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is 187.83.

About D’Ieteren Group

D’Ieteren Group engages in the distribution, replacement, and repair of automobile and motor vehicles parts. It operates through the following sgements: D’Ieteren Auto, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE. The D’Ieteren Auto segment distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, and Yamaha vehicles.

