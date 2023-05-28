D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Trading Down 4.7%

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVFGet Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 176.25 and last traded at 176.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at 185.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of D’Ieteren Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 189.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is 187.83.

About D’Ieteren Group

(Get Rating)

D’Ieteren Group engages in the distribution, replacement, and repair of automobile and motor vehicles parts. It operates through the following sgements: D’Ieteren Auto, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE. The D’Ieteren Auto segment distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, and Yamaha vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.