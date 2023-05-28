PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.66. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

