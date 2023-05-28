Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.