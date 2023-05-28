AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Up 1.5%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.71. 8,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.45% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

