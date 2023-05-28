JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Up 1.4%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.95. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Get JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.