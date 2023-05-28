Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $185,878.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,152.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $173,289.71.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00.

Frontier Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.99. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Melius cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

