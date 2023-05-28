Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $185,878.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,152.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $173,289.71.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00.
Frontier Group Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.99. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.
Institutional Trading of Frontier Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Melius cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
