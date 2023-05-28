Royal Bank of Canada Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 117.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 19.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.