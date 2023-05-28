Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $152,210.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $152,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,891.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 6.0 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $162.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average is $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 152.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after buying an additional 87,703 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after buying an additional 439,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

