Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $140,592.28 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, April 13th, Cary Baker sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,955.15.

On Friday, March 24th, Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $165,217.92.

On Thursday, March 16th, Cary Baker sold 299 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $38,795.25.

On Monday, February 27th, Cary Baker sold 5,202 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $664,399.44.

Impinj Trading Up 2.0 %

PI opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.