Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $214,278.32 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $214,278.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59.

On Friday, March 31st, Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08.

On Monday, February 27th, Amit Yoran sold 5,608 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $246,864.16.

On Friday, February 24th, Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $509,012.14.

TENB opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenable by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Tenable by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Tenable by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

