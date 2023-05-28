FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Director Alexander M. Davern Purchases 12,000 Shares

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 12,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $909,880.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.31. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 179.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 155.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FARO Technologies Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

