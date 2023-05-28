Royal Bank of Canada Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 117.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

