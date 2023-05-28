CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CFO Ismail Dawood Acquires 200,000 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CFO Ismail Dawood bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,887.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CURO Group Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE CURO opened at $1.09 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.62.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.57). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 26.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CURO Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

