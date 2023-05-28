Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.09.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
