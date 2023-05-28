InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.11) to GBX 6,000 ($74.63) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
Shares of IHG opened at $66.79 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Featured Articles
