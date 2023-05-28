InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.11) to GBX 6,000 ($74.63) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG opened at $66.79 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

