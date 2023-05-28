Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) CFO Sells $369,571.84 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $369,571.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arcellx Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arcellx during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.