Insider Buying: Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH) Insider Acquires A$368,116.45 in Stock

Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Rating) insider Roger Brown acquired 360,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$368,116.45 ($245,410.96).
Amcil Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Amcil Company Profile
