Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells 11,080 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $355,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,557.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 700 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $11,585.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $210,429.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.61) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

