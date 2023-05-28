Insider Selling: Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Sells $331,200.00 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACA opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Articles

