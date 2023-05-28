Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Caroline S. Levy Sells 2,200 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $138.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Celsius by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.78.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.