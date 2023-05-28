Tennant (NYSE:TNC) SVP Sells $297,248.24 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tennant Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TNC stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.53 million. Tennant had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tennant by 42.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tennant by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 59,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tennant by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

