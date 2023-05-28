Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $285,947.42 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,181 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $285,947.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,868,258.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62.
- On Monday, April 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00.
Roblox Price Performance
RBLX stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.