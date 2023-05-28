Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $285,947.42 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,181 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $285,947.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,868,258.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62.

On Monday, April 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.